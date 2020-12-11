Reflections: Santa must have had a turbulent ride

In the mid 1980s I was the sales rep for the Kings Mall, for those of you new to the area, the Kings Mall was located where Staples, Smart & Final and Sizzler are now located. In fact, the Sizzler building was the JCPenney auto service location at that time.
Christmas was always an exciting and busy time as the mall management team put together an advertising tab full of holiday advertising, pictures of local merchants and staff members. The section came out on Thanksgiving Day as a kick-off to the holiday season and with early deadlines, it was always a rush job to get everything completed, proofed and printed in a timely manner.
I worked diligently with accounts such as Coronet Stores, DJ’s Fashions, Lord’s Uniform shop, The Men’s Room, Mayfair Market, Thrifty Drug and Norma Greenbaum’s to name a few of the long lost businesses that filled the mall, and to bring back memories for our valued readers.
Back in those days, we designed everything locally and used Metro Creative services for the artwork we used. The old Goss press ran all day long as we produced many sections of the paper for the Thanksgiving issue.
I found the perfect cover art work which had Santa flying across the cover in his sleigh. The four color separation artwork was ideally arranged where I could list the participating stores, holiday hours etc., and I was very proud as I finalized the section and approved all of the components.
The Wednesday prior to Thanksgiving was always a long, long, day starting early in the morning with deadlines and the press running early into the evening. I went home that Wednesday evening with a sense of pride that I had done a good job for the mall and their merchants.
Thursday morning I grabbed the Thanksgiving edition with much anticipation to check out the final section. I was mortified when I saw the cover.
Santa’s face did not have the rosy red cheeks we had all come to know …
They were green!!!
A mix-up had occurred with the color separations and the end result was a green Santa. But a strange thing happened.
Nobody noticed.
My clients and our customers were so conditioned to seeing a red cheeked Santa that subliminally they saw red … not green.
When I pointed out the issue, everyone got a kick out of it, no credits had to be written and a valuable lesson was learned. Always double-check the color separations before the press starts up.
That particular year the Christmas present was Pepto-Bismol for both Santa and myself.
Onward …
Mark Daniel is the General Manager of the Hanford Sentinel and Selma Enterprise Kingsburg Recorder.
