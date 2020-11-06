Reflections: Picas to pixels ... talk about 'new math'

One of the most coveted tools that I used back when I started in 1977 was called a PICA pole. Everybody in the industry used it and fully understood that six picas equaled 1 inch.
Columns were set up in both pica and inch measurements. In the mid 80s the Newspaper Advertising Bureau came up with Standard Advertising Units (SAUs) that further complicated our job as we tried to communicate layout columns to our customers. No longer was an ad referred to as a 3 column by 5” ad, it was an SAU ad size x15.
Newspaper web widths were also changed over the years. Back in 1966 a full page measured 14.25 inches wide (87 picas). In the 1980s page widths were reduced i=to 13” (78 picas), and today they measure 9.8889 inches wide (59.33 picas). Does anybody want to venture why the pages shrunk in size?
Cost savings was the prominent reason, newsprint being the newspapers biggest expense, second only to employee costs.
As we enter into the digital age and putting advertising on our web site, the common measurements are pixels. For an old-timer like me, I had a hard enough time training my brain from inches to picas. Now 300 pixels equals one inch, before it was six picas equals in inch … aaaarrrrrggghhhh.
PICA (TYPOGRAPHY)
The pica is a typographic unit of measure corresponding to approximately 1⁄6 of an inch, or from 1⁄68 to 1⁄73 of a foot. One pica is further divided into 12 points.
The term "pixel" is actually short for "picture element." These small little dots are what make up the images on computer displays, whether they are flat-screen (LCD) or tube (CRT) monitors. The screen is divided up into a matrix of thousands or even millions of pixels.
As we move forward in the industry I’m sure there will be another term to define a length of measurement. Talk about “new math”….
Onward.
Mark Daniel is the General Manager of the Hanford Sentinel, Lemoore Navy News and Selma Enterprise Kingsburg Recorder.
