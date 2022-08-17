With the Legislature just days away from adjourning its 2022 session, Gov. Gavin Newsom has issued a series of decrees and demands that, he says, will set California on a righteous path of dealing with climate change.

On Thursday, standing near a plant in Antioch that processes brackish water into potable water, Newsom announced a plan he says will allow California to survive a semi-permanent drought with up to a 10% decline in water supply over the next 20 years.

“The best science tells us that we need to act now to adapt to California’s water future,” Newsom said while releasing what he called “an aggressive plan to rebuild the way we source, store and deliver water so our kids and grandkids can continue to call California home in this hotter, drier climate.”

CALmatters is a public interest journalism venture committed to explaining how California's state Capitol works and why it matters. Dan Walters has been a journalist for nearly 60 years, spending all but a few of those years working for California newspapers.

