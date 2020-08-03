My decision to run again for the Lemoore City Council, District B

In these difficult times it is important to have leadership that recognizes the immediate and long-term needs of the community. As a former four-term mayor and 18-year veteran of the Lemoore City Council, I believe I am more than qualified to meet the current and future demands of the job, one that I previously held for nearly two decades.
I will be guided by a fierce determination and belief that Lemoore has a promising future ahead, and that Lemoore’s citizens deserve more than what they have been receiving recently.
In 1990, I ran for the Lemoore City Council based on an agenda that advocated jobs and promoted the general well-being of our community. We succeeded in both instances.
As mayor, I proudly signed the agreement that allowed Leprino Foods to build the world’s largest mozzarella plant in Lemoore, a new and exciting endeavor that brought hundreds of well-paying jobs.
I certainly was not alone in advocating for the expansion of West Hills College in Lemoore, but together we built a new community college, and as the college grew so did the school’s reputation — along with good jobs.
I have served my community a very long time — in a variety of ways. I began as a fledgling news reporter with The Lemoore Leader, a weekly newspaper. In 1987, I began a teaching career at Lemoore High School while working hard to earn my teaching credential and later, a master’s degree in education.
I spent my final 15 years as an administrator at the local high school.
I began my city service as the Lemoore Recreation Commission’s first chairman. I soon decided to run for council and after winning my first election in 1990, I was fortunate enough to have been re-elected five times. I served with some many hard-working city staff and many competent council members. I also served on a plethora of boards and commissions while serving my community.
My tenure also included a stint as the California League of Cities Central San Joaquin President where I was responsible for cities from Madera to Bakersfield.
In 2001 I was honored as the Lemoore Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year.
During these difficult times, it won’t be easy to accomplish the things we want to achieve — provide job opportunities, lure stable businesses to the area, create recreational experiences, and ultimately, to rebuild a sacred trust in local government.
I certainly hope you take all this into consideration as you — via your sacred vote — decide the future of our community.
