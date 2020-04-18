Media untrustworthy regarding #MeToo

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

We often talk about media un-trustworthiness. In a current example, 25 March New York Times publishes that a woman’s account of sexual assault is a lie.

The Times was ablaze with “believe all women” during Justice Kavanaugh confirmation. They publicized every accusation by Ms. Ford against Kavanaugh. Let a Democrat be accused, the Times buries every story within its propaganda support of “their Democrat,” Joe Biden.

It’s NOT that her story isn’t believable. Instead, they cheekily publish a Biden defense, saying “the Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden, beyond the hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable." Oops, quickly realizing the statements impact, i.e. mistake, the Times edited the sentence to read, “The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden.”

The #MeToo movement is a complete sham.

Gary Smith

Lemoore