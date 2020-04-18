Media untrustworthy regarding #MeToo
0 comments

Media untrustworthy regarding #MeToo

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

We often talk about media un-trustworthiness. In a current example, 25 March New York Times publishes that a woman’s account of sexual assault is a lie.

The Times was ablaze with “believe all women” during Justice Kavanaugh confirmation. They publicized every accusation by Ms. Ford against Kavanaugh. Let a Democrat be accused, the Times buries every story within its propaganda support of “their Democrat,” Joe Biden.

It’s NOT that her story isn’t believable. Instead, they cheekily publish a Biden defense, saying “the Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden, beyond the hugs, kisses and touching that women previously said made them uncomfortable." Oops, quickly realizing the statements impact, i.e. mistake, the Times edited the sentence to read, “The Times found no pattern of sexual misconduct by Mr. Biden.”

The #MeToo movement is a complete sham.

Gary Smith

Lemoore

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News