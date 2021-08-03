It’s probably safe to say that we don’t really think about first responders when we see them in our neighborhoods. We may even groan a tad when they drive past us with sirens blaring, and we have to pull over to let them pass.
Then comes the day when you need one.
It’s pretty much inevitable that we will someday cross paths with fire, EMS, or police. The services they render could save your life — or the life of a loved one — so you might think a simple “thank you” would come naturally.
Recently, I spoke to a family who’d lost a loved one in a vehicle crash. Even with her passing, her parents recognized that the firemen, the ambulance crew and the staff at both hospitals went “above and beyond” to try and get the best possible outcome.
They visited the fire station, gifts in hand, and gave their thanks to one of the firefighters on duty. But to the mother’s surprise, she was only the second person in his 20-year career to ever thank him.
“I was shocked when he told us that,” she said. “Everyone expects so much out of these people – they do so much – and no one tells them, ‘thank you’ for it. Good outcome or bad outcome, how could you not? They tried to save our daughter’s life. And did everything they could.”
It got me thinking. I asked a guy in our office who was a volunteer firefighter in Armona: “Did you get a lot of people thanking you?”
“Now that I think about it, not really,” he said, but noted the stress they were under. “But I get it.”
That begs the question: Did you thank the cashier that rang up your order this morning? Did you give a simple “thanks” to the waitress who brought your meal to your table? It’s not just a common courtesy to do so, but to anyone raised with any manners whatsoever, it’s practically a reflex — something that’s just pre-programmed into us.
As the grandson of a fireman and a licensed EMT, I can tell you these jobs carry a lot of wear-and-tear. In EMT school, we were told to remember that while it was just another day at work for us, for the person we were responding to, it was the worst day of their life.
You have to be not only a medic and to patch up the wounds, or pull someone out of peril, you have to juggle the families who are frightened, panicked and — worst of all — feeling completely helpless as their lives change for the worst in a split second.
As it turns out, however, that simple bit of gratitude can go a long way. This was how Bruce German, chief at the Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department, felt whenever he received the appreciation of the people he helped. Even when it’s something simple.
“You know, you have these calls at 2 a.m. and it’s an elderly female that her husband … and he’s fallen,” German said. “And she can’t pick him up. And we get there at 2 a.m. and put him back in his recliner, or his bed, and when they’re so appreciative of us because they have nobody else call, no other outlets to help them.”
Naturally, I hope you never need an ambulance, a fire truck, or a squad car at any point in your future. But bad things do happen and people get hurt. And if it does come for you, remember the people that are fighting for your loved one’s life and safety. It can be hard to do and in the stress, you’d be easily forgiven to forget. But if you can, give them a “thanks.”
It can get them through some of the hardest calls.
