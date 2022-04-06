Writer should fight to save babies' lives
This is in response to the article in your editorial section under Black Lives; Black Voices written by Magdalleno “Leno” Rose-Avila about paying for a woman’s abortion.
He advocates that a woman’s life was saved because she considered suicide after finding out she was pregnant. He may have saved her life but what about the life of the woman’s unborn child. Although this woman didn’t commit suicide, he and this woman killed this innocent child. Leno is promoting the killing of innocent babies saying that he would again borrow money to pay for another abortion.
What a hypocrite the writer is by being the head of his college campus club, a Catholic organization. Abortion is wrong and against Catholic doctrines. He is also a hypocrite by being a long-time human rights activist. Babies in a mother’s womb are humans too. Why doesn’t he fight to save their lives from a horrible and torturous death. The most dangerous place for an American baby is its mother’s womb.
Samantha Romero
Santa Maria
Military leadership failures
Response to Lolita C. Baldor of the Associated Press. Her superb article in the April 1, 2022 edition.
Pentagon launches another "Tailhook"-like investigation because some things never change. To my knowledge, the definitions of harassment/assault be it racial, sexual or other has not changed in the 60-some years I have been associated with the Naval service nor have the corrective actions when these ugly issues are found to exist.
Over 30 years ago my wing commander directed his commanding officers to develop curriculum addressing sexual harassment training to include definitions, identify the action to be taken by any victim and the action to be taken by each member of that individual's chain of command.
Every member of the command would complete the training within 60 days and personally sign in their service record an entry declaring they received the training, understood the training and will comply as directed. Those entry signatures became annual command inspection items.
Did it completely stop stupid from happening or change attitudes? No and perhaps not; it certainly changed a majority of individual behaviors because every officer and enlisted warrior knew they would be held accountable. Slow learners paid dearly for their transgression.
Having to relearn something so patently obvious again and again suggests the head-shed like so many other entities located in our nation's Capital is satisfied with managing problems instead of finding and enforcing solutions. A sad commentary on supposedly the world's greatest military force.
Jim Withycombe
Lemoore
Thankful for votes opposing ExxonMobil
I would like to thank Joan Hartmann, Das Williams, and Gregg Hart for voting against ExxonMobil’s application to temporarily truck crude oil from its Gaviota coast facility through Santa Maria to end up in Maricopa. As I stated in letters that I sent to County supervisors, I am firmly against the proposal. I am astounded that this plan would even be suggested. Trucking would take place 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Really? Seventy trucks per day leaving Los Flores Canyon equaling 25,000 round-trips per year? Unsafe!
Anyone who lives in this area knows how dangerous Highway 166 already is. I’ve driven the route many times and know how the traffic is affected due to the trucks already on the road. I can’t imagine what it would be like with 70 additional trucks a day. This is in addition to the dangers of oil spills on the highway and the effects on our local climate.
Thankfully, three supervisors voted correctly.
Cliff Solomon
Santa Maria