Why is Measure F the exception?
I have met very few firefighters that do not communicate frequently with comrades around their state and certainly adjoining cities, towns, villages, and hamlets.
Few will contest the need for vibrant, well maintained fire stations and equipment throughout a county and Kings is no exception. I understand Measure F is a well-intended attempt at improvement; it is, however, poorly thought out and the consequences will prove dire.
I suggest our firefighters put their heads together, rewrite Measure F, i.e. keep the .05% increase extending for perpetuity, eliminate the statement - Hanford, Lemoore, and Corcoran shall not be entitled to any of these tax funds - for this reason.
Five or six years of 100% exclusive funding for the county is probably an acceptable request; afterwards, mandate sufficient funding for county maintenance. Divide the remainder among the neediest municipalities each year.
Kings County voters have witnessed insanity become law in both Sacramento and Washington, D.C. for decades. Let's resubmit Measure F for consideration in the general election this November.
Jim Withycombe
Lemoore