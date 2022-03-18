Who would want an endorsement from Trump?
An endorsement from Trump? You mean the one who was impeached twice and tried to force a foreign president to do his dirty work? A Trump who has never told the truth, has multiple criminal convictions, who says such things as "inject bleach, it clears out the lungs real fast" as a cure for COVID. Who says that George Washington took over the airports during the American Revolution? Who keeps saying the 2020 election was stolen, or the big lie, take your choice.
Seems wanting an endorsement from someone with a reputation for being a low level criminal, violent insurrectionist, lying fraud is a strange thing to ask for.
The truth is Trump should never be allowed to run for public office again, he should not have in 2016. He has poisoned a political party, destroyed lives, committed crimes against America and continues to promote the big lie and push and encourage violence with his insane rants.
Trump is a con, always has been. He is a self absorbed, remedial intelligent, liar, fraud and criminal. Sixty court cases say he is a liar and did not get cheated of anything in 2020. His lawyers are all now paying the price for the big lie. His con, that's all it is, his con. He is even such a cheap con that he wants people who are delusional to buy him a new plane. Stop and think for a minute here. A self-professed billionaire wants hard working victims of his big con to buy him a plane?
It is time for the followers of this con to realize that they are being conned. Trump does not even think you are good enough to associate with. How many of the people at his crazy rant groupies have ever shaken his hand? Answer none. Because you are not good enough for him.
The fans are nothing but dupes. Dupes to put money in his pocket, Trump is a life long con.
Donna Cox
Hanford
Thank you for vote on ExxonMobil project
I’m grateful to our county Board of Supervisors for rejecting ExxonMobil’s proposal.
This trucking route would have added up to 24,800 oil-filled trucks per year onto a coastal highway and a winding two-lane road. For anyone who has driven this route, it’s easy to imagine a head-on crash with an oil truck.
ExxonMobil has a terrible reputation, locally and globally, for remediating the impacts of their operations. After the infamous 1989 Exxon Valdez disaster, the company battled local residents for 20 years before being forced to issue payments. ExxonMobil’s stubbornness crushed the spirit of their opposition in this drawn-out legal battle that bled fishermen of their profits.
Recently, ExxonMobil locked out 650 union employees from its Beaumont, Texas facility for 10 months until they either agreed to a weakened contract or decertified the union. Exxon claimed that the contract changes were necessary to stay financially viable in low margin environments, it then went on to post its highest quarterly profits in seven years.
ExxonMobil violated sanctions against Russia relating to the 2014 invasion of Crimea; ExxonMobil was subsequently fined by the Treasury Department while Vladimir Putin awarded ExxonMobil CEO Rex Tillerson the Russian Order of Friendship.
Apart from its role in the Russia/Ukraine conflict, ExxonMobil has known for decades that its activities cause climate change. Instead of mitigating their climate impact, company officials spread misinformation to tend to their public image.
This project would have made no difference on rising gas prices had it been approved. The U.S. exports about 50% of the oil it extracts. The Board of Supervisors has no jurisdiction over where the final product would be sold, so the notion of locally sourced, competitively priced oil is completely false. Also, this project, operating at full capacity, would only have produced 0.06% of the U.S.'s daily oil consumption, which would make no difference to the prices of oil.
Santa Barbara has faced enough damage at the hands of the oil industry. Thank you, Supervisors Hartmann, Williams and Hart, for voting to deny Exxon’s reckless project.
Nadia Abushanab
Santa Barbara