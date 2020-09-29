Letters to the Editor: Voting Yes on Measure K

Voting Yes on Measure K
Measure K, a 1 percent sales tax measure on the Nov. 3 ballot, will boost the City of Lemoore's revenues for two of the most critical pieces of our local community: police and fire services.
Lemoore would not be alone. Local nearby jurisdictions, Corcoran, Visalia, Fresno, Tulare, Reedley, and Selma, already have a higher sales tax.
Measure K will also create an oversight committee, made up of community members who will ensure taxpayers that the funds derived from Measure K are spent appropriately. This oversight committee will have a big task before them, and it will most certainly seek input from the community.
Public safety has recently faced challenges not seen in many decades. Riots, fires, public scrutiny, increased calls for service, increased demands on better-trained police officers, and firefighters highlight why Measure K is so desperately needed. If we don’t act, our public safety agencies in Lemoore face long-term budget deficits.
As the top law enforcement officer in Kings County, I make it my priority to take on the critical role of a valued partner to all local agencies and communities. I have seen first-hand the difficulties our communities, including Lemoore, have faced.
The men and women in uniform in the City of Lemoore deserve our support. They put their heart and souls into making Lemoore a safe place for all of us. It’s time to show our love and support for them – by supporting Measure K.
When a county-wide ballot measure was voted on in a prior election recently, it met the two-thirds majority threshold in the City of Lemoore. In other words, Lemoore residents easily supported the public safety measure.
Unfortunately, the county-wide measure failed by the slimmest of margins. As Measure K is specific to the City of Lemoore, I am confident you will join me in supporting and voting Yes on Measure K.
David Robinson
Kings County Sheriff
