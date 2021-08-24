Vote no on the recall
Reasonable Americans, especially now in California, must wake up before it’s too late. Trumpist Republicans have shown that they cannot win unless these Americans do not vote. First, they holler “fraud”, showing ignorance of our voting system which is bi-partisan, with many protections, at local, state and national levels. Then, also, they lost in many recounts as well as in 60 court complaints, including the Supreme Court twice.
Now, still losing, Trumpists claim they must “fix” the system by changing laws that suppress minority votes and/or to gain state legislative control to reject voters results; 18 state Republican legislatures are doing this by 40 laws. Where they can’t do this, as in California, they must try to recall the governor with insufficient voters responding. If recall is successful (50%), only “highest number of votes … for remainder of … the term” wins. This is, 10% (or less) can put Trumpist Elder in office, costing 17.8 million voters (in 2020) $276 million (or $16 each) for the one year.
Reality and reasonableness say we must not take this for granted; we must vote “no” on the recall and take up your issue with the governor next year. Much damage can be done to California in just one year. Trump has shown this with responsibility for needless COVID deaths and the insurgency attack on our Capitol on Jan. 6.
And now, even after four years, Trump’s legacy of taking America down continues with his hateful divide, lies/spins, and attacks on our American people, institutions, values, and, especially, democracy. Your vote counts – you must vote and vote “no” on the recall.
Donald Jones
Santa Maria
Put politics aside, see the point game
I am not a fan of Gavin Newsom. Never was.
When this recall started and the ads started running and the diatribes started flowing I only wanted to know one thing.
I received my ballot looked at the front, turned it over looked at the back, did a quick count, turned it back over and voted "no."
What I saw was a page of Republican names. This recall was exactly what I thought it was, a attempt to put a Republican governor into office.
The COVID-19 battle, the mandates, masking, the way it has been handled is smart and safer than many. Look at Texas and Florida. There are two Republicans that are saying I don't care what you think or want, to parents, your kids cannot be masked against COVID in schools. But let Abbott get COVID, lighting bolt quick to get the latest treatments, tests every day.
We are in a time of unreasonable battles over the most basic of things, the safety, security and treatment for a wild pandemic of sickness and death. Now politics are at play making those vulnerable children a game piece.
Yet some Republican governors would call it a fight for freedoms, how much are those freedoms going to mean to Texas or Florida while they bury their children, that these political hacks failed to allow them to protect.
Politics change but death is permanent.
We need to put politics aside and understand, that this is a political point getting game with these people. They could all wait until next year and run, but no. They are making a mockery of safety, our right to live safely and protect California's most valuable asset ... our children.
Donna Cox
Hanford
