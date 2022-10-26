Vote for Melissa Hurtado
I would like to encourage all Kings County residents and citizens in District 14 to vote for Melissa Hurtado. She is valley born and raised. Her actions prove she is for the citizens and the Central Valley as a whole. She has fought for water rights for farmers and better conditions for the farm workers, who are rarely heard.
Vote for Melissa Hurtado.
Prop. 1’s secret
Voters need to know that Proposition 1, called on the ballot the “Constitutional Right to Reproductive Freedom,” would not just put current abortion law into our state Constitution.
Instead, Prop. 1 would strip away all existing limits and allow innocent, preborn babies in the womb to be aborted on demand at any time until birth.
Current California law allows abortions up until the viability of the preborn (generally regarded as about 24 weeks after conception). It forbids later abortions unless “necessary to protect the life or health” of the mother.
The proposed amendment removes even that limit, allowing unrestricted late-term abortions for any reason at any time.
Prop. 1 is not needed to keep abortion legal or assure “reproductive freedom.” Current law will stay in effect and keep abortion legal without Prop. 1. An accurate ballot title for Prop. 1 would be “Constitutional Right to Take a Preborn Life at Any Time.”
Even worse, under the massive increase of more than $200 million to encourage abortions pushed through the recent Legislature by Gov. Gavin Newsom and his supporters, taxpayers will almost certainly be paying for many more abortions, including late-term ones.
National polling in June showed that 72% of Americans favor abortion limits well before viability. California voters likely share that view, and can act on their belief by voting no on Prop. 1 on Nov. 8 when they realize that for the first time in our state history it would legalize unrestricted abortion on demand.
Those who vote no on Prop. 1 should also seriously consider voting for challenger Brian Dahle for governor against Newsom, who has embarked on a shameful national billboard campaign to turn California into an abortion magnet as he seeks to forge a trail to the White House by promoting a culture of death.
Voting for Mike Stoker for Assembly
I am a former longtime Democrat who has seen enough of the woke culture perpetuated by the party I once supported. Mike Stoker will stand up to this world that is rooted in Critical Race Theory and allowing the mutilation and castration of our children in the name of transgenderism.
He will focus on the issues that matter to the vast majority of Californians and Americans; that is, runaway inflation, crime, and illegal immigration. We need a sea change in California politics and Mike Stoker can help lead the way in the State Assembly.