Time for a change

During the past four years, the Hanford City Council has been in continuous turmoil and conflict.

While not a complete list, the turmoil and conflict has included 1) the reorganization of council leadership; 2) a controversial housing project in north Hanford; 3) the resignation of a council member accused of wrongdoing, who later rescinded his resignation, but was then censored by the council, and is now the focus of a major lawsuit against the city; and 4) reports of Brown Act violations by active council members.

