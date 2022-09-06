Time for a change
During the past four years, the Hanford City Council has been in continuous turmoil and conflict.
While not a complete list, the turmoil and conflict has included 1) the reorganization of council leadership; 2) a controversial housing project in north Hanford; 3) the resignation of a council member accused of wrongdoing, who later rescinded his resignation, but was then censored by the council, and is now the focus of a major lawsuit against the city; and 4) reports of Brown Act violations by active council members.
Please remember … this is the record of our current city council. Councilman Brieno said it best, “This council is dysfunctional!” This is not the record of a council that is working for its citizens.
I endorse the following candidates for the Hanford city council:
Each of these candidates has the proven leadership skills and the ability to lead the city forward. It is time for change. Vote!
Lawsuit abuse decimating small business owners
As a Central Valley small business owner, I am writing to bring attention to a little-known issue that is eliminating jobs, raising prices on consumers, and destroying California small businesses — lawsuit abuse.
We all know how tough the mix of record inflation, high taxes, supply chain issues, and a labor shortage has been, but did you know that our state’s legal system costs us over $48 billion and nearly 750,000 jobs each year? Or that Northern California families pay a “tort tax” of over $3,500?
Plaintiffs can sue businesses for issues as small as paystub typos, to the tune of millions, under our Private Attorney’s General Act (PAGA). Our Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) has the strictest requirements — even for online website accessibility — and steepest penalties in the country.
Prop. 65 has more chemicals listed as “cancer-causing” than businesses can keep up with. Our legal system is a minefield for small businesses, and lawyers know it. They use unfair laws to target businesses with bogus claims— businesses they know can’t put up a fight.
Livelihoods of hardworking families hang in the balance. As legal expenses increase, community businesses must raise prices and layoff workers just to stay afloat. Small businesses create two-thirds of California’s new jobs, but our community is under severe threat from an anti-business legal system that inadvertently hurts workers and families in the process.
Lemoore construction timing poorly planned
You have to hand it to Lemoore city officials. When approving the bids for the construction project on Bush Street heading toward West Hills College (which is also a high school, junior high and day care center) they made a rather genius decision to grant the bid to a company who is completing the crux of the construction ... during the first month of the new school year.
Some other city officials might have noticed that the entire summer months before, where there was considerably less traffic in that area, would have been more appropriate; but not good old Lemoore city officials.
All you have to do is take one trip in the morning when dropping off your child to realize an accident is inevitable due to the poorly managed traffic direction happening at the 4-way stop.
I just hope they let the winning bid company know that if there are any tragic accidents, like the water tank explosion in 2021 the claimed the life of father/husband Dion Jones, that the city has zero issue soiling the name of whoever is deemed at fault, with zero investigation completed.