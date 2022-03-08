Southside homless problem needs addressing
I was wondering why we never see any articles about all the homeless people in our town and what is being done about the encampments and RVs being parked in fields on the south side of Hanford?
When Mr. Ramirez was Mayor I brought this to his attention by email and on his Facebook page with no response. I spoke with him at the opening of the ice skating rink and he said he was having the same problem on 91/4 Avenue, which is also part of his district and, as our street is having off of Jones Street, which is also part of his district.
We had five motor home fires in six months (these homes are parked there illegally, no power or water hook ups), we have drug dealers and a lot of vagrant people.
Me and a few of our neighbors have been on this street for over 40 years and the field across the street has always been vacant except for the county yard, which occupies a fenced-off area of the field. After numerous calls to the police about having them drive down the street at least once or twice a day to deter illegal activity (we have elderly neighbors over 80) we still get no help.
I feel the city council member that represents our part of the community has failed in helping with the homeless problem, and is more concerned about other parts of town. It’s frustrating not to be able to get the attention we deserve on the south side of town, but when someone wants to build an apartment complex on the north side it’s all over the front page.
Rose Armenta
Hanford
Robinson outlines platform for District 4 supervisor
My name is Rusty Robinson and I am running for Supervisor District 4. My wife, Theresa, and I have been married for 15 years. My son, Patrick, is 5 years old.
My roots in Kings County are deep. I have been a resident of Hanford my entire life (with the exception of college and an overseas teaching stint in Prague). I have a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Pacific in Business and a minor in Biological Science.
I began my career in 1994 (at 24 years old) managing Hanford Furniture which later became Thomasville Furniture. In 2000, I became owner and general manager of Thomasville at River Park (now known as Robinson’s Home Furnishings). I’m truly grateful to the community for 21 years of success.
I’m a founding board member and past president of Main Street Hanford. I’ve served on the Hanford Elementary School Foundation as a member and as vice president. In addition, I was honored to serve on the Kings Art Center board.
My interest in serving as Kings County Supervisor in District 4 is to maintain a well-balanced county government. Since we are one of the lowest income per capita counties in the state, it’s crucial that every dollar is well spent. My focus will be on public safety and farm related issues.
As we watch the disrespect and unraveling of other communities, it’s imperative to re-focus on those who help us in our local public safety. And, the Golden Rule in Kings County will always be: If the farmers aren’t successful, none of us are successful!
I’m endorsed by outgoing District 4 Supervisor, Craig Pederson, and a host of past and present community leaders including Sheriff David Robinson and Retired Sheriff, Chris Jordan. I’m grateful for all of the support from farmers and ag professionals (even in these early stages) including Frank Netto, Steven Brown, and Andy Zonneveld.
I’m a fiscal conservative business owner who supports farmers and public safety. My entire family has been and continues to be committed to serving this community. I’d appreciate your vote!
Rusty Robinson
Hanford