Roundabout a 'harebrained' idea
Who had the "harebrained" idea of a roundabout at 7th and Douty streets? Absolutely ridiculous! That money could be and should be better spent! So very disappointed in our new city council members.
Thankful for column about reading Bible in a year
Thank you for publishing the full account of "reading the Bible in a year" on Sabbath, Dec. 7. The timing was perfect as our Lemoore Seventh-day Adventist Church class was discussing that very exercise.
One of our members, a subscriber, copied the story and passed it to the others in our regular class meeting on Dec. 12.
The story and the discussion generated accomplished just what article author Tim Dinkins hoped:
Christians discussing the Bible.
Thank you in advance for publishing such Christian-based stories to balance a small part of the usual sad news accounts.
The following members of the class signed this letter: