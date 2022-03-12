Residents should vote on Northstar housing
Regarding the recent articles on Northstar Courts low-income housing, the cost is $32 million. One million dollars would come from the county, and $32 million from federal grants and state money.
According to Article 34 of the California state constitution, this project or any other project that uses public funding requires a vote by the residents of Hanford, either in a special election or as part of a general election.
The Hanford Council and the Board of Supervisors say they have no control over the project. So I urge you to contact our state senator Melissa Hurtado and Assemblyman Rudy Salas regarding the need for a vote by the residents of Hanford.
The developers want to push this through and we are not supposed to question it. Contact information is Rudy Salas 559-585-7170 or 916-319-2032. Melissa Hurtado 1-916-651-4104 or email her at senator.hurtado@senate.ca.gov. We need to be given a chance to vote per Article 34.
Katy Cook
Hanford
Candidate welcomes Trump endorsement
In a recent New York Times story, reporters Annie Karni and Jonathan Weisman state that House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy supports Congressman Valadao's re-election in what is now California's 22nd Congressional District as part of his campaign to be the next Speaker of the House.
In the article McCarthy said he has had more success privately urging Mr. Trump not to get involved in the re-election campaign of David Valadao ... who voted for Mr. Trump's impeachment. In contrast, at his speech at the CPAC meeting, Trump said to "get rid of them all," referring to all who voted to impeach him.
McCarthy explained to Trump that "endorsing a more conservative candidate could cost the party the seat." Really? It is Kevin McCarthy who has boasted that any district that President Biden won by up to 16% is still in play. That takes away the only reason not to endorse a "more conservative candidate."
I support President Trump's policies both foreign and domestic and would be honored to have his endorsement. America is currently suffering the highest inflation in 40 years and gas prices are close to $6 a gallon. It is time for a change in leadership so Americans can prosper again.
Chris Mathys
Candidate for California Congressional District 22
Fresno
It's time to get real, folks
In his 2006 movie “The Inconvenient Truth” Al Gore told us global warming was actually happening, that seas were rising quicker than anyone could imagine – bringing misery to the poor and death on the planet – unlike anything that had taken place in several hundred thousand years.
Even though nothing even close came to pass, now we’re seeing "Times" headlines like “Megadrought worsens to driest in 1,200 years” and “Make no mistake: Sea level rise is upon us” – with comments like “… seas along the Atlantic coast rose at the fastest clip in 2,000 years”, “melting ice sheets in Antarctica and Greenland probably won’t kick in until 2100”, and “42% of this megadrought can be attributed to human-caused climate change.”
How could anyone know that anyway? During the Ice Age there were ice sheets 1,000 feet thick that melted away and there were no auto emissions or man-made greenhouse gasses at work back then, yet these people print things like “The question is whether to let houses slide into the ocean.”
Are these the same people who print false headlines like “State tops 80,000 deaths as virus cases tumble” when the CDC says “95% of all Covid deaths were due to co-morbidity factors like heart disease, lung disease, emphysema, cancer, alcoholism, obesity or old age” and it takes real deaths, not “cases” to make an epidemic.
It’s time to get real, folks. Truth is truth, lies are lies and unfortunately some people can’t tell the difference
Larry Bargenquast
Paso Robles