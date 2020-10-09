Letters to the Editor: Reality makes fears of COVID-19 real

Reality makes fears of COVID-19 real
I see our president has told us not to fear COVID-19. I'm sure I could go along with that if I knew that everyone I came in contact with had just been tested for the virus, with the results of the test immediately available, and I was tested a few times a day by my personal doctor who was always there.
Also, if I had a helicopter standing by to fly me from home to a hospital where a private suite was always waiting for me, and there were doctors there 24 hours a day to administer to me every conceivable treatment known to even possibly help in fighting the virus.
Unfortunately I don't live in that world. The world I and everyone else around me lives in has many more hazards. One of those potential hazards is running out of money. I guess I could learn to not be afraid of that either, if I had inherited tens of millions of dollars from my father.
My father was a very nice man who would have given me those millions, but he worked two jobs just to keep us in decent housing and clothing and food. I suppose what I am trying to say here is that it is difficult to take advice from a person who has lived a life as free from the worries that most of us face as our current president has.
That would be true, I think, even if his life history demonstrated a much greater consistency of truthfulness and concern for others than the facts demonstrate in the case of this particular president.
Earl Frounfelter
Santa Maria
