Michael Sherman should know
Merriam-Webster defines insurrection as “an act or instance of revolting against civil authority or an established government.”
A recent letter to the editor plays semantics in defense of the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the capitol building. The writer compares the riot to BLM protests, and argues that people or news sources who use the word insurrection when referring to the violent conspiracy to overthrow the government are the real detriment to our freedom.
Wikipedia states “On January 6, 2021, supporters of President Donald Trump attempted to overturn his election loss to Joe Biden by storming the capital during a riot and violent attack against the U.S. Congress by disrupting the joint session of Congress assembled to count electoral votes to formalize president-elect Joe Biden’s victory.”
It goes on to say that “On January 7, Michael R. Sherman, the interim United States Attorney for the District of Columbia said rioters could be charged with Seditious Conspiracy or Insurrection.”
If the writer wants to convince Michael Sherman and the rest of the world that the attack on the government on Jan. 6 and the attempt to overturn the presidential election was not an insurrection he’s going to have to do more than regurgitate Tucker Carlson hyperbola.
Ken Forman
Santa Maria
What does law have to do with it?
What does the “law” have to do with where these low income (Northstar Apartments on North Fargo) are located? Does this “law” specify these apartments be built on the north side of Hanford? Why not the south side?
I don’t think anyone would mind much over there.
Doesn’t it cost more for land on the north side? Doesn’t seem cost effective to throw government money (by “law”) away on expensive land. Would you like to have apartments hovering over your swimming pool? Would you like your home devalued?
Deb Morgan
Hanford
Parents should stop Pan’s vaccine bill
I urge parents to write Senator Dr. Richard Pan to keep in place the personal belief exemption for the COVID vaccine for school children. Removing this exemption does not allow parents to make an informed decision about vaccinating our children.
Politicians should take a step back and look at the potential for harm. While a public health crisis exists for adults over 45 according to the number of COVID deaths on the CDC website (about 400,000 per year) and may constitute a looser vaccine evaluation for that age group, the number of deaths from COVID for the age group 0-17 years (851 over two years) is starkly different and warrants a critical evaluation of new vaccines.
Measles and Polio vaccines were mandated in schools because the diseases primarily affect children, but COVID is a virus that primarily affects older adults; and even the Polio vaccine was not mandated in any state until about four years after the first vaccine was approved in 1955 (Polio in North Carolina, David J. Koon).
The annual number of COVID deaths in children is similar to the number of influenza deaths per year in this age group; yet the influenza vaccine is not mandated despite its being studied for 80 years. Is it ethical to mandate a vaccine with similar disease risk for children that has been studied on them for less than a year?
Recall that the Pfizer vaccine trial of only 3,100 children was begun in April 2021 and I have only seen small or mediocre studies regarding the safety of the vaccine for children, specifically related to myocarditis and menstrual cycle changes. Before mandates are initiated, our senators could work to fund longer, third-party studies regarding the mRNA vaccines for children.
Distance learning is ineffective, but this does not warrant vaccine mandates for children until there is long-term safety data available. There were studies showing that schools could remain open without excessively increasing COVID transmission before vaccines were available. There are no winners in COVID, but parents should not be deprived of informed consent.
Lauren Cugini
Santa Maria