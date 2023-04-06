Losing our moral compass
We are saddened by yet another school shooting by a mentally disturbed person. Now we argue over how to stop these horrible shootings, while never seeing the fundamental problem. It goes deeper than gun control or mental health. We need to look at what else is going on in our nation.
Just look at the news; smash and grab crimes go unpunished; ANTIFA rioters pelt police with bottles filled with urine; fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for American adults; TikTok challenges are killing young people.
Our nation’s institutions appear to be used as political instruments to manipulate the truth and punish political opponents. We’ve lost confidence in our civil institutions. Neighbor is against neighbor because of political views. If we use the wrong pronoun we are tagged as a bigot. Most adults certainly have seen things getting worse, especially in the last several years. These are a few symptoms of a sickness in our nation that has been getting worse for many decades.
We’ve lost our moral compass as a nation. In 1948 the percentage of Americans that were affiliated with a religion (Christian or otherwise) was 95%. Today it is less than 75%. At the same time church membership has gone from 70% in 1936 through 1976 to less than 50% today. We no longer allow prayer in schools; if faculty members pray at school events they get fired.
We’ve done this to ourselves; we’ve allowed it to happen. We’ve turned inward, only seeing what is good for self, not willing to sacrifice a little for a greater good. We no longer can see the moral path; much less can our children see it. Our children no longer see marriage as a virtuous undertaking; many don’t even want to have children of their own. Our families are disintegrating.
We have failed to recognize that it is faith in God the gives us our moral direction. Some have said that our planet will burn up in 12 years due to global warming. I don’t know if our nation will hold together that long.