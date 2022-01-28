'It's my party and I'll cry if I want to'
Are these the Dark Ages? I'm waiting for the Renaissance.
I recently watched former President Donald Trump's rally, and President Joe Biden's press conference.
I want to cry, I wasted my life, I should have been President of the United States. I am sure I could have done a better job than these two guys put together.
Joe Biden's press conference was mediocre. Anytime it takes you two minutes to answer a simple one-sentence question, you're in trouble. For over an hour and a half he tripped and stumbled over the questions, almost never giving a satisfactory answer. He asked the audience if the press conference should go longer, as if quantity would make up for quality. He knows government, is very likable and genuine, however he looked like I feel most days, old and weak.
Weekend television is always terrible, so it makes sense that Donald Trump's big Arizona rally was aired for an hour and half recently, more quantity with little quality.
I remember seeing a Trump rally for the first time, he was great, entertaining and funny, he had the whole rally laughing. After 16 years of two solemn Presidents, Obama and Bush, he was a refreshing change.
There were no laughs on this Saturday night live show, he was not ready for prime time. Most of what he said was so nasty, hateful and mean I couldn't look at him for long. It was awful, I had to flip the channel. He never talked about what he wanted for America if he got a second chance, only vitriol. Only the over-the-top anger that real Trump fans enjoy.
Lesley Gore was correct in 1963, "It's my party and I'll cry if I want to."
Cary De Grosa
Orcutt
Not federally legalizing cannabis inhibits research
I just read about the research study from Oregon State University, which found that consuming two cannabinoids (called cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, or CBDA) could prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Awesome! But the study falls short.
CBG-A and CBD-A are both derived from hemp (part of the cannabis sativa species, but without the psychoactive component, tetrahydrocannabinol, or THC). Both CBG and CBD had an abundance of cannabidiolic acid, which has the potential to bind onto COVID spike proteins and prevent further infection. THC-A also has this acid (and in abundance!). However, researchers cannot study THC because it is still federally classified as a Schedule 1 drug and it would violate OSU’s policy.
This is a huge shortcoming, and it serves as another reminder that we are overdue for legalizing marijuana federally.
Currently, 36 states have legalized medical marijuana. The CDC estimates 48.2 million people in the US (of a 329.5 million population) consume marijuana. That means approximately 72% of the population is missing out on cannabis’ health benefits. If more clinical studies were allowed to study THC, there would be more information about cannabis’s effect on our health. And with more information it’s likely that non-recreational consumers will be more willing to try cannabis for its specific health benefits.
I say this because I was a non-recreational consumer who only turned to cannabis out of sheer desperation. I was diagnosed with Crohn’s Disease in 2014 after 11 years of repeated misdiagnosis and consistently debilitating health. I tried a myriad of western medicines, but cannabis was the only remedy that brought me back to a state of normalcy and stabilized my quality of life. The benefits were so significant that I started cultivating my own cannabis so that I could ensure a sufficient supply of high quality (organic) cannabis.
There are many similar stories to mine, and probably many more with 72% of the population not realizing the health potential. If cannabis remains federally illegal, we are inhibiting research and delaying major discoveries about its health benefits.
Sara Rotman
Buellton
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.