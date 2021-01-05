Letters to the Editor: Is it time to kill the pig?

Is it time to kill the pig?
The 5,593 pages explaining the latest COVID relief bill should spark a new conversation about congregational bills full of pork. Regardless of President Trump's motivation for not signing this relief bill when it was first sent to him, kudos to him and several news agencies for shedding new light on how our bill making process works.
Take a look at a few of the "apropriations" that were attached to this bill to give hurting Americans some relief.
We will assist our Pakistani "friends" by giving them not less than $15 million for democracy programs and not less than $10 million for gender programs. How about another $40 million to the Kennedy Center for maintenance and security? $86 million to Cambodia, $130 million to Nepal, $135 million to Myanmar, $453 million to Ukraine, and $700 million to Sudan.
Then, at a time when many Americans are struggling to put food on their tables, they are asking for $1 billion to add a new Women's museum and a new Latino museum to the Smithsonian. Who knows what else is hidden in these 5,593 pages.
Pork barrel politics has been around since the early 1800s, when an enterprising legislator atached an appropriation for "rivers and harbors" for his state. It wasn't long before others started attaching appropriations for their states, whether they really needed the funds or not. Several presidents tried to stop the pork barreling. Andrew Jackson, Tyler, Polk, and Pierce vetoed many bills that contained pork. But, as we see in the latest "COVID bill", pork legislation is alive and well.
Is it time to end this money grab? Why can't each request for money be a seperate bill? Undoubtedly some appropriations are valid, but our legislators should have the ability to vote on the merit of each monetary request. Sure, there would still be some backroom tradeoffs. "I'll vote for your bill if you vote for mine." But the idea of a few legislators holding a bill hostage would be a thing of the past. This COVID relief bill would then be 10 pages long instead.
