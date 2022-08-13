I was suckered by 3 piggies

Gambling has always been a sucker's game, but I can't believe I got suckered out of a 100 bucks by three cartoon pigs on a slot machine. Although, the pigs were very adorable.

We are lured into gambling by the chance of winning and getting something for nothing. Of course, the odds and the gods must be on your side. It helps if the gods are on your side, but the odds are always in the house's favor.

