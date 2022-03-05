Hanford political drama thrives again
Thanks to a recent push by a council member it seems like the Hanford City Council will reorganize and get a new mayor only two months after they approved Diane Sharp as Mayor.
I live in the current mayor's district and have been very critical of some votes she has made as a city council member. But as Mayor she has done a fantastic job. She has never cut off citizens during public comment that I have seen.
The city council member making this push makes claims over the phone that cannot be proven. He states actions by the Mayor in closed session that can't be verified. He also gave false information about the rules set for a recent special meeting saying they agreed to 3-minute public comment time but when he texted me, it states the city council agreed to let the Mayor set the time. The City Council agreed to it!
If the Mayor was so bad at the special meeting why didn't the council make a statement on the mic and walk out. The only council member who voted in favor of Francisco Ramirez was at the special meeting front and center. I didn't see any or hear any objections from her at the time. The whole special meeting was a joke. How can you have a public comment session before a presentation is made? Why would citizens need three minutes on one topic that they haven't been given facts about?
This push for reorganization is to benefit Francisco Ramirez and Amanda Saltray. Also, in the end, this push is to get Kalish Morrow appointed as Mayor. Don't let the members of Kings County Libertarians Amanda Saltray and Francisco Ramirez ruin the council.
I would love to know who voted to appoint Diane Sharp as Mayor in January and have changed their minds after just two months.
Chad Draxler
Hanford
Biden foreign policy failure
This president is a walking, almost-able-to-talk train wreck and blames everything on everybody but himself. I will probably get heck like Lauren Boebert did and have what was actually said turned around by the liberal media — take note Whoopi. Whoopi you are not smart in the world of politics. Maybe you should stick to acting and comedy. But on the other hand, you do give us comedy with your ignorant comments on the View, but I digress.
I deplore the invasion of Ukraine, but is not the reason Putin invaded Ukraine because of bad US foreign policies? The US almost went to war in 1962 over Russian missiles in Cuba, and we expect Russia to roll over when we might let Ukraine join NATO. NATO arms Ukraine to the teeth and it’s only a 755 km missile flight to Moscow, plus the Article 5 support.
Should we not have just told Russia months ago that the Ukraine question on entering NATO is still under discussion and we will get back to you? Could this also be the “golden bridge” to Putin to pull back?
If you prod a wounded bear they tend to just get mean and attack until they die and take as many people as they can with them.
Jeffrey Scott
Nipomo