Hacker dedicated to taking criminals off the street
I've had the pleasure of not only knowing Sarah Hacker, but seeing her in action as a deputy district attorney for Kings County while I worked in local law enforcement.
One case involved a convicted sex offender who was out of compliance with his required registration to notify law enforcement of his address, work place and other items.
While many people have a strong opinion about sex offenders, Sarah approached the jury trial with compassion as well as her desire to see justice served. After the defendant was convicted, his father told me that although his son was headed to prison, he approved of the process that sent him there. Sarah was a very large part of why he had that reaction and I can only guess that members of the jury felt the same.
Another case involved a sex offender who had taken advantage of multiple teen girls. As the prosecuting attorney assigned to the sexual assault department, Sarah asked me to help her with the case.
Together, we worked for months, interviewing victims and witnesses, gathering evidence and adding additional charges as they were discovered.
Deputy DAs have a huge volume of cases to work on every day. There isn't enough time for them to take each case to heart, make it personal to them and give each case their 100% attention. But, in my experience, Sarah does just that.
In my over 30 years in law enforcement, I have never seen a prosecutor so concerned with taking predators off the streets and in helping their victims.
I believe Sarah wants to prosecute criminals and protect our community for all the right reasons. She has a heartfelt desire and can create an atmosphere that inspires the same from others.
Daren Matteson
Hanford
Salcido brings effective, knowledgeable leadership
On June 7 we will vote on the next Superintendent of Schools for Santa Barbara County. As a former teacher, principal and superintendent of a high school district, I have a unique perspective and experience to assess the quality of leadership needed to be an effective and competent leader as our county superintendent of schools.
Susan Salcido advanced her way to her current position as county superintendent by first serving as a teacher, school site administrator, and county schools assistant superintendent before becoming superintendent in 2017.
She has done an admirable job for the past five years under very challenging and difficult circumstances, overseeing a $100 million budget and providing support for 20 school districts. Under her leadership, programs supporting students’ learning have blossomed, especially around preparation for the future economy.
Salcido has provided very effective and knowledgeable leadership as our county superintendent for the past five years. This is not the time to elect someone with no experience, little understanding of the role, and an obvious ideological axe to grind.
Jeffrey N. Hearn, Ph.D.
Superintendent (Retired)
Santa Maria Joint Union High School District