Fargo Crossing apartment project must stop
I find the news of the new homeless project troubling for the residents of north Hanford. I also live near that site and would like to explain why it should not happen.
As a deputy sheriff for over 20 years, I have dealt with the homeless problem all over the Central Valley. Although I am not a mental health professional, I quickly realized that the base cause of the issue was not drugs or alcohol, but mental health.
I have seen first hand what facilities like this do to a surrounding community. Violent and property crimes, drug use, and community blight come with homes like this. I personally brought a project to the City Council in 2019 that would not impact neighborhoods, schools or businesses. But I was dismissed and the project was never even considered. Now the city has a plan to disrupt an entire community of hard-working folk without even checking with them first. Seems quite underhanded.
I would like to warn the people of River Oaks, Remington, Edge Water and the homes in North Hanford: The neighborhood you know and love right now will forever be altered for the worse if we allow this project to move forward.
It is time to rise up and not let our City Council run over our right to live in peace. I don't know who in the council thought it would be a great idea to inject that population into our neighborhood, but it must not happen. My hope is that many more like myself will take up the flag to protect our families and properties and stop this injustice.
Todd Cotta
Hanford