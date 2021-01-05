Letters to the Editor: Exploring plant-based foods is fun; Cheap con not impressive

Exploring plant-based foods is fun
With the “year of COVID” barely behind us, we look forward to the new year and the customary resolutions: reduce personal weight, reduce time on social media, and reduce consumption of animal foods.
Yes, that. Nearly 40% of Americans are already eating more plant-based foods. Hundreds of school, college, and corporate cafeterias have embraced Meatless Monday. Even fast-food chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, Carl’s Jr., Chipotle, Denny's, Dunkin’, Starbucks, Subway, Taco Bell, and White Castle offer plant-based options.
Dozens of start-ups, led by Beond Meat and Impossible Foods, are producing plant-based meats, milks, cheeses, and ice creams. Every ice cream manufacturer boasts nut-based flavors. Even meat industry giants Tyson Foods, Perdue, Hormel, and Canada's Maple Leaf Foods have rolled out their own plant-based meat products.
The reasons for the skyrocketing popularity of plant-based meat and milk products are compelling: they are more convenient, healthier, more eco-friendly, and more compassionate than their animal-based counterparts.
The resolution to explore plant-based foods requires no sweat or deprivation - just some fun visits to our favorite supermarket and food websites.
Bryan Vicenti
Visalia
Cheap con not impressive
Sixty-two losses in court by Trump and his attorneys. One minor win, got to move the certified poll workers four feet closer to the tables.
People left at midnight because they are human, they get tired and they had been working since very early morning.
As for the "events," mentioned in the latest letter about fraud in the elections, none of those events happened. Guess who did cheat though. Three people have been charged, all Republicans, for cheating.
There is no fraud. Not one allegation or piece of evidence in 62 court cases. Allegations never evidence. The alleged suitcase incident, well the entire video of the count from start to finish was reviewed, and the "suitcase," was a real ballot box that had been placed under the table then retrieved just like what was going on all over the room. Allegations do not evidence make. Consider the source of those allegations.
Trump is pulling a con here. He is making money off everyone that believes this nonsense, and raking in big. His PAC is not a PAC for fighting voter fraud, it is money going into his pockets. Seventy-five percent of the money goes to him.
Trump is a lousy loser and has been his entire life. He has always sued, sued, sued to get his way. This is one situation he can not sue his way out of.
The transition of power will take place on Jan. 20 and there is no cheap trick he and his comical enablers in Congress can do to stop it.
FYI, the Congressional meeting on Jan. 6 is just a ceremonial thing. That ship sailed on Dec. 16 when the Electoral College certified the vote. There will not be, can not be any change to the election results.
Trump needs to grow up and accept the fact 81 million Americans did not want his bombastic, disruptive, hate filled activities in the White House anymore.
Thankfully there are some prosecutors in New York and the District of Columbia who are not impressed with his cheap con.
Donna Cox
Hanford
