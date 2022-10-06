Enact tort reform now, help small businesses
Small businesses continue to struggle across California — reeling from the lingering effects of the pandemic, facing crises of inflation, supply chain constraints and labor shortages.
Yet in the face of all these obstacles, the greatest problem facing small businesses is not new at all — it is an untenable business climate in California that has only worsened in the past two decades, making job creation almost impossible for small business owners and their employees.
That business climate could vastly improve if the legislature acted to implement tort reform and combat lawsuit abuse.
Lawsuit abuse is when trial attorneys manipulate poorly conceived state law for their own gain, filing frivolous lawsuits to shakedown business owners and force settlements that are cheaper than taking the case to court.
These cases are usually initiated from very small, non-intentional violations of state policy. For example, trial attorneys exploit the Americans with Disabilities Act and identify things like a website not having a speech-to-text function or a bathroom door that is two inches too narrow.
The trial attorneys identify the violation, threaten to take the business owner to court, and end up getting rich with a settlement. Another common strategy is preying on employees by taking advantage of the Private Attorney General Act, also known as the “Sue Your Boss Law,” which allows trial attorneys to threaten lawsuits over something as simple as an incorrect date on a pay stub.
The examples of lawsuit abuse contributing to the poor business climate in California are endless, yet the solutions are simple. State lawmakers could enact tort reform that re-balances the justice system and prohibits the kind of frivolous, targeted lawsuits small businesses face.
Doing so would unshackle our economy, improve our business climate, and allow entrepreneurs to continue creating new jobs and opportunities for our residents. Enact tort reform now.
Who do you trust to protect our country?
The war in Ukraine is a terrible thing and everyone paying attention has seen heroic actions by the men and women of Ukraine to fight the Russian invasion.
There are many heart-wrenching stories of husbands escorting their families safely to the Polish border only to get back on the train alone and go back to the front lines to join the fight against Russia. Men and women of all types are in the fight and they are determined to fight off the Russians even if they die in the process. They are all-in to save their country.
Would the people of the United States defend the county if in the same position as Ukraine?
A March 2022 Quinnipiac Poll, asked if the U.S. was attacked by Russia, would people flee the country or stay and fight. The results showed 68% of Republicans would stay and fight and 25% would flee the country. Democrats stated 40% would stay and fight and 52% would flee the country.
If the poll is correct, and we can assume it’s fairly accurate, over half of the Democrats you see on TV and the media would run out of the country if we were attacked as Ukraine is. These same Democrats, including President Biden, are yelling … ”our democracy is under attack by right wing conservatives who are an existential threat to democracy”.
The survey shows more than half of these liberals will not fight a foreign invader for the democracy they supposedly care so much about. Yes, there are many Democrats in the military who will defend this country but what about the general population?
Our country is deeply divided by political and social ideology. Democrats, liberals, and progressives verses conservatives. The fact that 68% of Republicans would fight for our county if invaded verses 40% of Democrats is a telling detail illuminating the difference in integrity and depth of values between the groups.
Which group do you trust to protect freedom and liberty in the United States?