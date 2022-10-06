Enact tort reform now, help small businesses

Small businesses continue to struggle across California — reeling from the lingering effects of the pandemic, facing crises of inflation, supply chain constraints and labor shortages.

Yet in the face of all these obstacles, the greatest problem facing small businesses is not new at all — it is an untenable business climate in California that has only worsened in the past two decades, making job creation almost impossible for small business owners and their employees.

Recommended for you