Eliminating train noise should be Hanford's first priority
In response to putting roundabouts on Douty Street, I agree with Ernie Harmon's response that it would be "lipstick on a pig."
Hanford residents have more pressing needs. If this Mayor and council members just took a drive, looked around and talked to citizens they would use this $13 million for many projects.
Besides street repairs, sidewalks, garbage-filled neighborhoods, not enough trees and filthy parks with goose poop everywhere, there is a more pressing matter that does more harm to the citizens than all of these.
That matter, which no one wants to address because of the cost to fix it, is the railroad train horns. If these people in charge did just the minimal research on the detrimental effect of the fumes and noise from the horns blasting day and night they would find studies show that children who live near train tracks are mentally underdeveloped.
Has anyone on the Council ever investigated the effects of train noise and emissions on developing children? Why hasn't the Council made Hanford a quite zone like so many other towns? Why is there never money for the real needs of its citizens? Why can't you build cement walls on neighboring streets, like the ones protecting the newer neighborhood homes?
I live in a duplex 40 yards from the train tracks. I never open my windows or doors because if the ear-ringing noise and diesel fuel fumes. I have a spare bedroom and challenge Mayor Kalish Morrow to spend the night here.
Do something good with all that money. Do it for the majority of people. Use common sense. Put a couple of officers on Douty Street to ticket people and one on Rogers Road while your at it. Place dumpsters in neighborhoods twice a year for cleanup. Plant some trees. Repair old hotels and motels to house the homeless. Just do something right for once.
Winning more than the lottery
I recently bought several Mega Million lotto tickets. I rarely buy them, but with the jackpot at $1.2 billion I was ready to win.
I allowed myself to envision my response upon hearing I was the winner. I imagined taking a deep breath, calling my dearest friends for emotional support, and then logically figuring out how to claim the prize.
Then I imagined how to spend the money! I’d lovingly support my family, friends, church, and community. I thought about what I would buy for myself. A new home? But I love my mobile home. A new car? Well my car could use new tires and a bit of touchup paint but I am perfectly happy with my 14-year-old hybrid. I imagined how I could invest some of the money to cover any future expenses, but I knew the majority I would give away.
Last night, the evening of the drawing, I purposefully didn’t look at my tickets. I wanted to fall asleep envisioning a world where I supported kind, loving, people and positive causes. I had sweet dreams.
This morning, while having my coffee, the radio announced that the winning ticket was purchased in Illinois. For a second I was actually shocked that they didn’t say my state. After all, the winning ticket must still be in my wallet, right?
Now, after taking in reality, I laugh and realize I have everything I need: the love of family, friends and pets; my health; my home in a supportive community; my healthy old car; and enough money to provide for my basic needs. I look out the window as the sun peaks through the morning fog. My 17 year-old dog snores at my side. I grin and realize I truly have won.