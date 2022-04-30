DA's office offered amazing work experience
I am writing to describe my experience working for the Kings County District Attorney's Office.
Working under the leadership and direction of District Attorney Keith Fagundes, Phil Esbenshade, and William Wolfe was an amazing work experience from start to finish.
I came to the Kings County District Attorney’s Office from Orange County. It was scary moving to a part of California that I was vastly unfamiliar with. I was terrified that if I moved all the way out to Hanford, all by myself, only to end up disliking the people I work with or, even worse, my bosses, I would feel stuck and regretful about making such a big move.
I am unbelievably lucky that I got to work with a team of such dedicated and brilliant individuals. I felt like an outsider coming in; but now I am leaving with a heavy heart, because everyone at the office quickly made me feel like part of the team and at home.
KCDA gave me an opportunity to learn and hone skills that exponentially improved my ability to be an effective prosecutor and attorney. The leadership at KCDA allowed me to take on assignments that they knew would be challenging for me. However, they guided me every step of the way without micro-managing me.
I went to law school to become a prosecutor. This was my first job as a deputy district attorney, and I am so thankful that Keith Fagundes and his team took a chance on me because this was truly the best learning experience I could’ve asked for. In a short time span, I’ve gained not only a plethora of new courtroom and legal skills, but valuable connections and friendships.
Michael Boutros
Kings County
Public drinking events questioned
Why has the town of Hanford become so complicit with public drinking? I've seen the webpage "Do The Crawl" post two events in Hanford this year. Who is approving these events?
There is absolutely no benefit to these pub crawl events except promoting public intoxication. I know one local bar is mentioned directly in the event. I would suggest local citizens take a good look at the businesses they are supporting.
It would be nice if the county Sheriff would be as vocal about these dangerous events as he was criticizing cannabis dispensaries that bring in lots of tax revenue, even with Hanford having such a high tax percentage compared to Lemoore. I guess public safety doesn't matter if the business is selling alcohol.
I never understood why Kings County residents seem to be so pro alcohol. Especially on public drinking.
Chad Draxler
Hanford
Join demand for mental health awareness
May is Mental Health Awareness Month. As a volunteer and advocate with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, this month I am asking everyone to join us and demand #MoreForMentalHealth.
My son Dajon Reed was 24 years old, died on July 27, 2019, killed by a train at 4:30 a.m., nine months after a judge released him from temporary conservatorship hospitalized in a psychiatric facility, going against psychiatrist recommendations to keep him. My son was gravely disabled and a danger to himself. Please read his story and sign the petition at change.org/mybeloveddajon
I am doing more by calling on my legislators at the federal and state levels to support legislation that will fund the implementation of 988 and the suicide and mental health crisis system across our nation, particularly for those in underserved communities.
Currently, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available at 1-800-273-8255 and de-escalates the crises of tens of thousands of callers each day. On July 16, those in distress and those that support them will be able to reach the Lifeline through a simple 3-digit number: 988.
By making the Lifeline more accessible through this shorter number, calls, texts, and chats to the Lifeline's network of crisis call centers are expected to increase.
It is vital that the federal government work with states to ensure callers in distress will have: 1) someone to call, 2) someone to come help, and 3) somewhere safe to go. We must act NOW to secure funding to equip call centers and community crisis response services throughout the country with the staff and resources to respond to everyone in crisis.
Join me this month in urging our federal and state public officials to do #MoreForMentalHealth. You can start by visiting moreformentalhealth.org.
Together, we can help #StopSuicide.
Michelle Gonzales-Reed
Fresno