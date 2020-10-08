Letters to the Editor: Cox about strong families, communities; Valadao not as bipartisan as he says

Cox about strong families, communities
It’s been 55 years since the Immigration and Nationality Act re-wrote American immigration policy and removed many of the barriers to immigrants from outside northern Europe.
The United States is stronger and more diverse as a result. Today, as our president stokes the flames of distrust and fear, it is more important than ever for us to stand together despite our varying backgrounds or immigration status, and realize that there are more things that unite us as Americans. We all want to see our children grow up in a better world, and we all care about the future of our families and communities.
Our labor-intensive valley farms have always depended on new-arrivals and immigrants to shoulder the burdens of the hard and heavy work required, and it is these generations of immigrant workers who have allowed my family to maintain our farm through the years.
The Trump administration, aided by David Valadao, has effectively ended the DREAM Act.
When he was in Congress, Valadao voted 21 times against a path to citizenship for DREAMers and he only made weak, ineffectual attempts at coming to a bipartisan consensus on immigration. Our communities and our farmers, as much as our workers, deserve a representative in Congress who will do better than Valadao.
The Trump Administration and Republicans’ divisive policies are ripping the fabric of community that we’ve built here. What we need is more of what TJ Cox has been doing: providing a path to citizenship to those who we already know deserve it. Congressman Cox represents what the Valley is about: strong families and strong communities.
David Boldt
Parlier
Valadao not as bipartisan as he says
I glanced at the television and could not believe my eyes; Trump’s foot-soldier, David Valadao, was trying to align himself with Obama. For someone who voted 99% of the time with Trump, he’s got a lot of nerve.
Talk about a walking contradiction! How could someone so GOP aligned make such an outward claim that he’s not only bipartisan, but also working in the Central Valley’s interests?
If I recall correctly, Valadao voted against Obama’s plan to give more people access to healthcare (Affordable Care Act). Not only does he not care about our health, he’ll rip it off from us.
Valadao once said “help is on the way,” yet, Valadao also supported the Republican tax bill that only benefited him and his rich friends. Well, for six years he had the chance to help the Valley, and yet, we were still hurting. Water was not delivered. Health care was not expanded. DREAMers were not protected.
It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Valadao is trying to sound bipartisan; he’ll say and do anything to get our vote only to enrich himself. And we’re suffering for it! Valadao has been tied to the hip with Trump ever since he received Trump’s endorsement. Well, it’s not going to work on us and even Obama knows it. You can’t have your cake and eat it too.
I’ll be supporting TJ Cox this November. He has already worked with people across the aisle to deliver for the Valley, and I trust him and his promise to keep delivering.
Joan Howard
Hanford
