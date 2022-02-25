Costa, Radanovich have destabilized economy
Why is Friant Dam water being diverted to the ocean?
In 1992, legislation was passed that began the process of taking Central Valley CVP water and sending it to the ocean without human benefit. In that legislation, Friant Dam was protected from Friant water being flushed to the ocean. It stated only an act of Congress could change that.
That act of Congress occurred in 2009, when Valley congressional representatives George Radanovich and Jim Costa co-sponsored, negotiated and voted for the 2009 San Joaquin River Restoration Act that's redirecting Friant Dam's farm and city water to the ocean.
Costa and Radanovich partnered with Diane Feinstein to divert Valley water to the Bay Area. Their actions have destabilized our Valley economy.
Friant Dam was built in the 1940s, for three purposes: Flood control, irrigation and hydroelectric production. For over 60 years, Friant Dam provided Valley cities and farms a stable fresh water source they could rely on, even in times of drought.
Jim Costa and George Radanovich changed that and their votes are destroying the Valley economy. Now they want your vote to represent the same Valley area. Jim Costa and George Radanovich cannot be trusted with your vote.
Russell Waymire
Hanford
Capitol 'insurrection' doesn't fit definition
Freedom. We routinely are told by the Democrats, liberals, CNN, MSNBC, and other leftist media how the Jan. 6 US capitol building attack was an “insurrection” and the greatest “threat to the democracy of our nation”.
The Democrats and the left love to say they follow facts. But do they? An insurrection is generally defined as an attempt to overthrow a government. By all accounts the rioters intended to protest the election and yes, to interfere with the electoral certification, but there is no way several thousand people could overthrow the government.
So far 725 people have been arrested. It was not an attempt to overthrow the government because there was no overall organized group effort, and they knew they could not take over the entire government. Attacking the capitol was a crime but not an insurrection.
If the Jan. 6 riot was an insurrection then so were other attacks on the federal government. How about the attack on the President and White House by BLM and Antifa in May 2020, forcing the President to retreat into the bunker, injuring 50 Secret Service agents.
How about October 2018, when rioters attacked the Supreme Court building, forcing their way past police and pounding on the doors to break them down to interfere with the swearing in of Brett Kavanaugh. How about the March 2020 incident in which Senator Chuck Schumer threatened justices Gorsuch and Kavanaugh over an abortion ruling, publicly stating “… you will pay the price. You won’t know what hit you if you go forward with these awful decisions.”
These events were attacks against branches of the federal government. If Jan. 6 was an insurrection then these other attacks are also insurrections.
Liberals and the media use their dishonest double standard to twist information as propaganda for their agenda and have weaponized the capitol attack for all the political gain they can get. Liberals forcing their agenda on us are tearing down the freedom and liberty in our country. Next time you see or hear someone saying the capitol riots were an “insurrection”, know they are the ones truly attacking our freedom.
Jeff Bensen
Lompoc