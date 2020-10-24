You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor: Congressman Cox fights for the Valley; COVID is real, wear a mask
0 comments

Letters to the Editor: Congressman Cox fights for the Valley; COVID is real, wear a mask

  • 0

Congressman Cox fights for the Valley

Congressman TJ Cox has worked tirelessly for us in Congress. In his first term, he has accomplished more than other members have in years.

TJ works with Republicans and Democrats to deliver for the Valley. He has helped lead the fight for additional water for our farmers and rural communities. Our Congressman has also defended the Affordable Care Act which ensures over 60,000 residents in our district have healthcare coverage. He will never stop fighting to protect those of us with preexisting conditions.

Let's keep Congressman Cox working for us in Congress, he delivers.

Matt Rogers

Kingsburg

COVID is real, wear a mask

I am wondering why all these events in Hanford you see pictured on the cover of the Sentinel show most of the people without face coverings and no social distancing? Come on people, get a clue! COVID is real and we shouldn't have all these deaths and active cases!

Eileen Mankinen

Hanford

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News