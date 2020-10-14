Letters to the Editor: Confirmation process doesn't better union

Confirmation process doesn't better union
The SCOTUS nomination and confirmation process continues to consume oxygen at an ever-increasing rate so let’s cut to the chase. Politicians know the ‘Rule of Four’ is about merit and it applies in every case before the Court without exception.
The only recourse available to partisan ideologues is creating distraction among constituents by exacerbating anxiety during the nomination phase and mounting a Spanish-like inquisition upon the nominee throughout the confirmation hearings. These efforts are not meant to enlighten citizens nor make our nation a better union.
Jim Withycombe
Lemoore
