You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letters to the Editor: Confirmation process doesn't better union
0 comments

Letters to the Editor: Confirmation process doesn't better union

  • 0

Confirmation process doesn't better union

The SCOTUS nomination and confirmation process continues to consume oxygen at an ever-increasing rate so let’s cut to the chase. Politicians know the ‘Rule of Four’ is about merit and it applies in every case before the Court without exception.

The only recourse available to partisan ideologues is creating distraction among constituents by exacerbating anxiety during the nomination phase and mounting a Spanish-like inquisition upon the nominee throughout the confirmation hearings. These efforts are not meant to enlighten citizens nor make our nation a better union.

Jim Withycombe

Lemoore

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News