Article about LGBTQ youth of faith is 'propaganda'
I was shocked to read an inflammatory religious article from the Associated Press that was printed in the faith section of the Hanford Sentinel on Saturday, June 25.
Generally speaking, I would not feel the need to respond to most submissions, but this article was particularly offensive, not simply to my personal Christian views but also to many other religious views held by readers here in Kings County.
The article titled “LGBTQ youth of faith retell their stories to inspire others” did little to inspire faith and requires a response from the faith community. It was an incendiary article that openly targeted multiple religious communities, specifically criticizing Jewish, Mormon, Catholic, and Southern Baptist groups for their religious views on homosexuality.
The article went on to oppose all other Christian denominations that take a stance that is not in agreement with the LGBTQ position and to give a call for greater conformity to their ideology in religious circles. Furthermore, the article was critical of legislation in Florida that “bars instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through the third grade.”
As a parent, I quickly realized that the author of the article cares little about the protection and careful nurture of children in our over-sexualized world. Indeed, it is clear that this article is a piece of LGBTQ propaganda aimed at destroying families and the long-standing traditions of faith that have been passed down from generation to generation.
Lydia Dinkins
Lemoore
Editor's note: The article referenced above can be read at hanfordsentinel.com.