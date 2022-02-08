America Competes Act threatens reptile enthusiasts
My name is Josh Bartlett and I am a 23-year-old reptile keeper and I strongly oppose the America Competes Act HR 4521 being passed with regard to preventing reptiles and other pets from being allowed to cross state lines.
This Act would prevent future reptile enthusiasts from being able to have access to species of reptiles that are not injurious in any way to the natural environment of all 50 states.
For example, reptiles such as bearded dragons, uromastyx lizards and other commonly kept pets like leopard geckos could not possibly pose any risk to becoming an invasive species in any state simply because these animals would not be able to survive for any extended period of time in the wild in any part of the United States of America.
One example is that these reptiles have very specific husbandry requirements and would not be able to survive the harsh winters in any of 50 states. Another example is that none of these reptiles would be able to find the proper food they would need to survive and to breed.
Please do not ruin the reptile-keeping hobby for millions of Americans and future Americans by passing this Act, as there is no risk to wild populations and these animals are being kept as pets and are not in any way a threat to native populations.
Most reptile keepers are responsible and would never release their pets into the wild as they know they would not survive.
Josh Bartlett
Templeton
Time to stop failing our students
I teach at El Camino and I’ve been a teacher with the district for 25 years.
We are failing our students.
We failed our students when we weren’t giving them enough P.E. time, until a complaint was made and the situation was corrected.
We failed our English learners by not giving them electives. In 2017, I notified my administration, members of the Board and others at the district office that I believed we were violating Title VI. I am sad to say that I did not do more. Now that schools are re-incorporating CTE, someone spoke up. And starting next year, all of our students will have electives.
Our greatest failing is our response to COVID.
The Surgeon General has issued a warning about the mental health crisis among youth. According to the Los Angeles Times, in early 2021 visits to the emergency rooms in the U.S. for suspected suicide attempts were 51% higher for adolescent girls and 4% higher for adolescent boys compared to early 2019.
In addition, symptoms of depression and anxiety doubled during the pandemic.
Some claim that the actions taken were necessary. You could have believed that at first. But now we know better.
We know that statistically COVID poses very little threat to children. Kids under 18 make up 0.0008 of the U.S. COVID deaths.
We are making harmful policies. At schools we’re seeing students suspended for vaping, being under the influence, fighting. All evidence of the mental health crisis.
And it’s time to speak up for our kids. To stop filling them with fear.
It’s time to take off the masks. It is time to say no to all mandates. We must stop failing our students and each other.
Kerry Millhorn
Nipomo
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.