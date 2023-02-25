A solution for covering the debt?
The debt needs to be paid down, not continue to ever increase.
While you can try to cut waste all you want, it just isn’t likely to save much. Which means some type of tax must be increased.
You could try raising taxes and limiting deductions or loop holes on corporations and the rich, but that is always difficult given the level of input from lobbyists and donors.
You could try a wealth tax, but the logistics would be daunting.
The best way to raise a lot of money, and also the least talked about, is the free step-up in basis at death. If someone invested $100 million, and it is now worth $1 billion, upon death the taxable estate value should be $1 billion.
Possibly the value and taxes could be based on the $100 million, although this would be much less desirable. But the taxes absolutely should not be based on the lower amount, and the inherited value now becomes the larger amount, and $900 million goes untaxed.
Why isn’t this talked about? How would it be unfair? How can someone complain about having to pay inheritance taxes on the $900 million difference, so they only end up inheriting somewhere around $400-500 million in total, when there are so many people that inherit nothing, or don’t even have the money for a funeral?
Would love to see some serious discussion, and hopefully action, on this!