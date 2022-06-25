2nd Amendment should be repealed, or rewritten
With all the concern over gun legislation lately, why hasn't anyone brought up the fact that the 2nd Amendment is antiquated and outdated?
Here's what it says: "A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed." Translation: Citizens, and citizen armies (Militia), should be able to own guns to help fight an invading army (country).
This was very important in the late 1700s when average citizens (colonists) took up arms to fight the British, thus helping to secure our country's independence. This does not apply to today's world. At the very least the 2nd Amendment ought to be rewritten, as many amendments have been in the past, to reflect today's sensible gun needs.
I don't think our founding fathers envisioned AK-47s being used to shoot up shopping malls, schools, and churches. And I don't want to see my good neighbor Bob, who has no training, thinking he can fight an invading Russian or Chinese army.
We have the strongest military in the world for that purpose, along with the National Guard, and local, county, and state police forces. There's no shame in repealing the 2nd Amendment. It's outdated like the 21st Amendment (Prohibition).
You can still own a gun without a 2nd Amendment as well. There are many gun owners in other countries and those countries don't have a 2nd Amendment. It's clear that the 2nd Amendment should be repealed or rewritten.
Roger Wong
Hanford