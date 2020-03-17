Letter to the Editor: Why We Like Trump!

It is a sad day when Roger Wong and Donna Cox write "Trump Derangement Syndrome ( Democrat) talking points” as FACT. Fact checkers are media managed.-no truth. Articles allude Trump as telling 10,000 lies, suddenly it’s 16,000. Then there’s theoretical facts not evident in CSPAN 2-2020 “Impeachment” viewable tapes. Talking points! What’s the real truth?
Trump supporters don’t take the negative position fantasy Roger or Donna concoct?
• It’s because we got a tax break;
• It’s because USMCA is a practical, “about time” U.S. trade solution;
• It’s because the WALL makes us safer, especially given Coronavirus potential;
• It’s because Trump forces U.N. and signatory nations to kick in their “fair share”;
• It’s because bureaucracy’s unelected, i.e. CDC and FDA bureaucrats, actual cause Coronavirus failures by demanding allegiance to their rules over releasing States to actually prepare using existing World Health Organization protocols. (Reported in Atlantic Magazine “Health”, 3-13-2020, Science Magazine and ProPublica, 2-28-2020).
It’s because Democrats squandered millions to “Impeach”. However, in “Congressional Session” do nothing to secure and improve citizen issues.
Like what?
• They could address a $23 Trillion debt and rising-they don’t;
• Prepare a balanced budget without “pork”;
• 5400 bridges need repair;
• “Bureaucratic mandates” consume nearly 60 percent of California’s State budget (other States as well);
• USAID billions to nations making zero improvement in their citizen security, reducing corruption;
• Graduating illiterates;
• Veteran homelessness solved by 100 trailers;
• Rising sanctuary policy diseases, and;
• Southern border Cartel terrorism.
Trump might pontificate in a boisterous way some four years ago to ‘shoot someone” yet doesn’t, so what? Democrat strongholds like San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Baltimore and New York actually have real murder rates, homelessness, and crime on the rise about which they do nothing.
Media “myth” is man can control everything. Central Planning again fails, offering only fear. 17,000 Swine Flu deaths, prior bureaucracies don’t panic. 80,000 regular flu die, bureaucracies don’t panic.
That’s why Trump supporters could care less. He gets things done where Congress doesn't. He doesn't B.S. us.
Gary Smith
Lemoore