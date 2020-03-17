Letter to the Editor: Why We Like Trump!

It is a sad day when Roger Wong and Donna Cox write "Trump Derangement Syndrome ( Democrat) talking points” as FACT. Fact checkers are media managed.-no truth. Articles allude Trump as telling 10,000 lies, suddenly it’s 16,000. Then there’s theoretical facts not evident in CSPAN 2-2020 “Impeachment” viewable tapes. Talking points! What’s the real truth?

Trump supporters don’t take the negative position fantasy Roger or Donna concoct?

• It’s because we got a tax break;

• It’s because USMCA is a practical, “about time” U.S. trade solution;

• It’s because the WALL makes us safer, especially given Coronavirus potential;

• It’s because Trump forces U.N. and signatory nations to kick in their “fair share”;

• It’s because bureaucracy’s unelected, i.e. CDC and FDA bureaucrats, actual cause Coronavirus failures by demanding allegiance to their rules over releasing States to actually prepare using existing World Health Organization protocols. (Reported in Atlantic Magazine “Health”, 3-13-2020, Science Magazine and ProPublica, 2-28-2020).