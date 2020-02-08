Letter to the Editor: Why Elections Matter

As a former Political Action Committee Chair of our local National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), there is a constant need to remind members and residents that who you select to serve and lead, makes a difference in the service we receive. The early members of our local NAACP struggled long and hard to get the city to recognize Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday with strong opposition from city leaders, yet they continued to fight and finally prevailed. Their success demonstrated that the right leadership made the difference in accomplishing their goal. For the past four years what can the leadership point to that reflects the justification for maintaining the current direction for the NAACP? Moreover, how accessible is the NAACP when citizens need assistance? I would submit that the voting members of the NAACP must not wait until it’s time to elect officers in November 2020, but rather get involved early and help set the agenda so that their choice for leadership will be based on a course of action the membership and community will support. I have witnessed the power of the five letters (NAACP) when it came to participation in the 2020 census when the local count committee extended the deadline even though the NAACP application was late and even then was not properly submitted. One wonders what other areas of participation have been neglected. Just as we expect our government elected officials to represent our interests and concerns, we must expect nothing less from our NAACP leadership and organization. With so much hanging in the balance, we must do a better job of supporting and electing our leadership. We must not allow another Martin Luther King, Jr. celebration to proceed without an effort to include the entire community, less we fail those who came before us.