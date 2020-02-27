Letter to the Editor: “[Watson] deserves an extra pudding at lunch”

Story of Watson from Corcoran prison killing two “Chomos” (pedophiles) has spread like national wildfire and interestingly, the common response from the majority of commenters is “Good,” “Someone finally did it,” “Not all heroes wear capes.” Whether or not you agree with the death penalty or if you’re one of those who stand by the land of the law, strongly feeling it was wrong for Watson to take judgement into his own hands, understandable, but let’s further examine this.

At one point in history child molestation was a capital crime. In our area, offenders are often released into our communities, many becoming repeat offenders. When more than the average CA voter says pedophiles should be away for life or put to death, why do lawmakers ignore us? One conspiracy theory is that it’s intentional: create fear, despair, confusion, chaos in our streets. Make us feel helpless, hopeless and destitute so the next generation will be more reliant on the government allowing them more control over our lives. Another theory, lawmakers are overly compassionate feeling these offenders can be rehabilitated despite evidence pointing to the opposite conclusion. Some claim that their offenses were not violent, allowing for early release due to “good behavior” while locked up. Whatever the reason, those in power don’t represent what citizens of our communities want, which is offenders either be away for life or put to death.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-606-0605 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}