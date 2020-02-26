Letter to the Editor: Water

President Trump comes to Bakersfield and wants to fix California water problem, he puts people first, fish second, and what does California regulators do file a lawsuit.

Who put the so called regulators in charge? Governor Newsom needs to appoint some new regulators with some common sense. The delta smelt has been used for years to stop water going to farmers, the Delta smelt is no native to the region, in other states smelt is used for fish bait.

I wish that Governor Newsom would try doing it Trumps way and see what happens, California has tried if the Environmentalists way putting fresh water to the ocean to help the whales in the Pacific Ocean. They don't need fresh water, it has not worked, just lawsuit after lawsuit and nothing gets done.

Ken Cartwright

Hanford