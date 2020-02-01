{{featured_button_text}}

I believe it is only fitting that a man who once used to publically humiliate people and then fire them before millions of viewers for entertainment , end his term as a president by being fired . Those that agree with me , can collectively say it with me now "Mr President . . . . . Ur fired !

Jack Diddley

Hanford

