Letter to the Editor: TJ Cox's Town Hall

I attended TJ Cox’s “Town Hall” in Selma, and I am incredibly disappointed with our Congressman. When I walked into the event, there was a glass bowl for attendees to place their questions in. I submitted questions about water, farming, and other issues important in the Central Valley, and was excited to get some answers.

We never saw that bowl again.

Rather than answer a single question from his constituents, Cox preselected 3 or 4 “online questions” from his supporters that he prepared to answer. Even more infuriating, we hardly heard from the Congressman. Although I have questions I’d like to hear Alex Padilla answer, I drove almost an hour from Corcoran for a town hall with my Congressman.

A few things were made clear to me during that evening: TJ Cox only considers Democrats to be his constituents, he doesn’t know what “Town Hall” means, and he cares more about propping up his colleague's disastrous Motor Voter law than getting any work done in the Central Valley.

Judy Mendes

Corcoran