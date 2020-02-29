Letter to the Editor: This week in my mailbox

As a Kings County Supervisor I am presented with many thoughts,idea's and positions on a daily basis. I do my best to weigh the information and make informed decisions on behalf of District 4 which I represent.
This week in my mail in box at the County I received a union representative piece from Mr. Bill Shawhan, dated 2-24-2020. While I encourage the respectful dissemination of information there comes a time when information is overtaken by hateful comments that I simply won't stand for.
This hit piece begin's as his normally do with descriptive comments about how he feels the Board of Supervisors have performed. More recently his comments have become inappropriate and unprofessional. About mid way on the first page it just goes beyond the pail, but you be the judge!! Quote from Mr. Shawhan, ( Secondly, the history of the B.of S. is to be dominated by agriculture.
That means conservative & (look at the history) negative attitude toward labor," vis-a-vis slavery, the Farm Workers Union and cultural differences between working on a farm and gentrified working conditions in the urban environment). end quote. I will not identify the union he represents out of the hope that they do not endorse this unfortunate description of those involved in Agriculture in Kings County. My parents raised me to be respectful and considerate, as I have raised my three children, they make me prouder every day.
As a lifelong farmer I proudly never asked my employees to do anything I wasn't willing to do first. I have been at the county for six years, Mr. Shawhan has never stepped foot in my office or attempted to get to know who I am as a person, yet he makes blanked statements to stir the pot with racially charged rhetoric to further his clients position. I hope Mr. Shawhan will think long and hard about the statements he has inked, apologize, and be a better human in the future.
Sincerely,Kings County Supervisor Craig Pedersen District 4
Lemoore