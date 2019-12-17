The right to vote for political representatives is a privilege that has been afforded to all Americans at the expense of previous generations who fought to earn the right that we take for granted. Democracy was one of the core principles that American Colonists sought to include in the new nation that they were to form. According to the American Battlefield Trust, approximately 6,800 American died in action during the Revolutionary War while an additional 17,000 died due to diseases mostly occurring to soldiers taken prisoner.
Suffrage for minority groups is another right that had to be earned through many years of suffering. For African American voters, it took over one hundred years of suffering after the founding of the United States and a four year civil war in order to gain the right to vote. Even after earning this right; however, African American voters still faced many challenges as the states formerly in the Confederacy used several tactics such as standing outside of voting stations with weapons in order to intimidate African Americans and deter them from voting. These laws prohibiting newly freed slaves from voting in southern states would eventually go on to be outlawed in 1915, ending a 139 year battle to secure voting rights for African Americans.
Women weren’t able to cast votes until 1920 after 144 years of fighting for this right. In order for women to gain enough support to eventually earn this right, women had to occupy the factory jobs that were left vacant when men were drafted to serve in World War 1. These were jobs that predated many modern worker regulations which meant that working conditions within these factories were very dangerous.
Voting in elections is a fundamental right in this nation. Without this right, we would be living under a dictatorship without the ability to influence how the nation is run. If citizens refuse to vote, then the many battles faced and won to earn democracy will be for nothing as our nation crumbles into tyranny.
Joe Moules
Hanford
