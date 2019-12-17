{{featured_button_text}}

Dear Editor, The Sentinel:

As a resident of Kings County and friend to a street homeless woman of 12 years, I just want to thank the director and board of the Kings Gospel Mission for the grand opening of their emergency overnight shelter for homeless women. It's Christian organizations such as the Kings Gospel Mission that make Hanford a kinder, warmer place.

Debra Bridgford

Armona

