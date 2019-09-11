In a world usually filled with negativity, I would like to share something positive.
My name is Rodney Arredondo Sr. and like most people from Corcoran I was born in Hanford back in 1967 in the old general hospital.
Nine months ago I pulled up stakes and moved here to North Hanford by a huge water tower just off of Grangeville Blvd.
Reason for this letter is to praise those responsible for these streets and neighborhood I am coming to love. I have not a single complaint and I find myself happy to come "Home" everyday after work. Thank You to my neighbors for welcoming me and my wife with kindness and respect. You all have a great place here. Keep up the great work.
Rodney Arredondo Sr.
Hanford
