In a world usually filled with negativity, I would like to share something positive. 

My name is Rodney Arredondo Sr. and like most people from Corcoran I was born in Hanford back in 1967 in the old general hospital. 

Nine months ago I pulled up stakes and moved here to North Hanford by a huge water tower just off of Grangeville Blvd.

Reason for this letter is to praise those responsible for these streets and neighborhood I am coming to love. I have not a single complaint and I find myself happy to come "Home" everyday after work. Thank You to my neighbors for welcoming me and my wife with kindness and respect. You all have a great place here. Keep up the great work. 

Rodney Arredondo Sr.

Hanford

