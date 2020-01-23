The California State Association of Counties (CSAC) – the voice of California’s 58 Counties – would like to thank Kings County Supervisor Craig Pedersen for his strong leadership at the federal level. Supervisor Pedersen has represented California for the past three years on the National Association of Counties Western Interstate Region Board of Directors, consistently advocating for issues of importance to our rural counties, ranging from water and agriculture to public lands and PILT. Supervisor Pedersen continues to play an active role representing Kings County in our Association and we are appreciative of his strong voice.
Graham Knaus
Executive Director
California State Association of Counties
