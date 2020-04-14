Letter to the Editor: Take Covid-19 seriously

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Since the Coronavirus outbreak,I have been appalled by the amount of people in Hanford that are not taking this seriously. Our county has put a stay at home order and on top of that Governor Newsom issued a stay at home order for the entire state of California.

I believe people are not realizing how serious this pandemic really is and they refuse to give up their daily activities. I was shocked to see numerous amounts of people in one store without any sort of protection such as masks or gloves including the workers.

I strongly believe that the only way our life can return to a sense of normality is if the city of Hanford enforced the stay at home order. They should use law enforcement more diligently to keep people at home who have no reason to be out. It is ridiculous the amount of people just hanging out, riding bikes together and conversing in public.

Our city needs to enforce this better, and even consider face masks and gloves to become mandatory. We already have one community transmission case in Hanford why wait for more. We are so spoiled as a country and we believe everything is a violation of our rights; when in reality it is to keep us safe during this pandemic.

Anaisabel Salazar

Hanford