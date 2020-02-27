Letter to the Editor: T.J. Cox Town Hall

While our Congressman has been overwhelmingly absent from the Central Valley during his tenure in office (maybe because he doesn’t actually live here), I was optimistic that his town hall in Selma would allow his constituents to finally be heard. Unsurprisingly, TJ Cox let us down again. After an hour, not a single question had been answered.

Rather than answer attendees’ questions, TJ Cox and Secretary of State Alex Padilla spent the evening discussing the Census, explaining the new voting procedures in Fresno County, and defending the Motor Voter law that registered at least 1,500 ineligible voters in 2018 and changed the party preference of thousands more.

During the event, there was no discussion of water or farming or any major concern in the Central Valley. Instead of dodging questions, defending voter fraud, and offering Padilla a soapbox, next time TJ Cox hosts a town hall, I hope it’s actually a town hall.

Richard Tipton

Hanford